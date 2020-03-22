Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, the company said on Saturday, representing an escalation in the e-commerce giant's response in regions hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Maillot Exclusive: https://t.co/990nbs9f1H to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France | Article [AMP]… https://t.co/yh17FWbTaC 8 minutes ago Viral News Exclusive: https://t.co/2a0GCvG2Iq to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France… https://t.co/PeL2mp1XyC 10 minutes ago Chad Dunsby Exclusive: https://t.co/6p6QYKJQFn to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France #tech #news https://t.co/V6avPTBQdg 14 minutes ago geo kalp RT @DeItaOne: https://t.co/lCGZ14qqux SAYS IT WILL STOP SHIPPING NON-ESSENTIAL PRODUCTS TO CONSUMERS IN ITALY AND FRANCE $AMZN 16 minutes ago Finanz.dk Exclusive: https://t.co/wKpSWil1YK to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France -… https://t.co/fydKAtUGQC 32 minutes ago FredLoos Exclusive: https://t.co/wXqcfdIdIQ to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers... https://t.co/8KfNmfqwTg 36 minutes ago CloudTen Exclusive: https://t.co/8Ki3Aisc3G to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France… https://t.co/Pe1CYthyu7 42 minutes ago twofourx7 Exclusive: https://t.co/km7TN666g0 to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/nUhzZV3Mgl 44 minutes ago