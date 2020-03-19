ESPN2 will become ESPN8: The Ocho on Sunday; Arm wrestling, dodgeball, Golden Tee on tap Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ESPN2 will transform into ESPN8: The Ocho on Sunday in the absence of live sports. Arm wrestling, dodgeball, cornhole, tetris and more will be on air.

