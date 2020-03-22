Coronavirus: India observes 14-hour curfew

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published ‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19 02:16 Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said sunlight can prevent from all types of viruses. Speaking in the national capital, Choubey was referring to coronavirus. Choubey said Vitamin D is effective against all types of viruses. Cases of coronavirus in India touched 166 on Thursday. 3...