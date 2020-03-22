Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions

2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Inmates in a Sri Lanka prison scuffled with guards and some tried to escape during a protest against new strict measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, leaving two dead and six wounded, police said Sunday. Tensions erupted Saturday at the Anuradhapura prison when guards tried to control the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiKolkata

aMiKolkata Ban on Visitors Amid Coronavirus Triggers Riot in Sri Lanka Prison, 2 Inmates Killed https://t.co/l4SBx8H4bx https://t.co/ZIkoJIdfwi 28 seconds ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express Prisoners were complaining about the decision by the authorities not to allow visitors as a move to contain the… https://t.co/AIEYeJa2Rm 1 minute ago

Guldane191

Guldane19 RT @trtworld: At least two two inmates dead and six wounded as a scuffle broke out at a prison in Sri Lanka over new measures to counter th… 27 minutes ago

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh 2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over #virus #restrictions https://t.co/299OGoICPD 29 minutes ago

2536luis

Luis Rosales 2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions ••• #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/sANHAPwL9D 42 minutes ago

DailyTribunal

Daily Tribunal 2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions https://t.co/r9gi4dhtsv https://t.co/8YRPs7zwN4 48 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: 2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions 55 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World At least two two inmates dead and six wounded as a scuffle broke out at a prison in Sri Lanka over new measures to… https://t.co/daDhMTvsey 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.