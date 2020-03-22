2 Sri Lanka inmates killed in riot over virus restrictions

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Inmates in a Sri Lanka prison scuffled with guards and some tried to escape during a protest against new strict measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, leaving two dead and six wounded, police said Sunday. Tensions erupted Saturday at the Anuradhapura prison when guards tried to control the […]

