India stays home in ‘people’s curfew’ to stem coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — The typically boisterous streets of India’s capital fell silent on Sunday as the country observed a 14-hour “people’s curfew” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for in a national address to stem the rising coronavirus caseload. In a speech last week, Modi asked Indians to stay at home but go out […]
News video: India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News

India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News 02:47

 AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY. THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. THE...

