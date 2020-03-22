Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Breaching public health order punishable by six months' jail

Breaching public health order punishable by six months' jail

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Beginning from Monday, police will be able to use Public Health Act rules to enforce strick lock-down measures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WHNT - Published < > Embed
News video: Violating Alabama's Public Health Order is Now a Misdemeanor

Violating Alabama's Public Health Order is Now a Misdemeanor 02:01

 As confirmed case rates rise, the recommended head-counts for gatherings are getting smaller. On Thursday, the state of Alabama recommended people cancel all gatherings of 25 or more people.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.