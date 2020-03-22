Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
In view of the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across India at a rapid pace, Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains till March 31.
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 341, with more deaths reported | Oneindia News 02:51

 THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 ROSE TO 341 ACROSS INDIA WITH 26 NEW CASES FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPORTED SO FAR ACCORDING TO THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH. ALL INDIAN RAILWAY OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED TILL MARCH 31 IN WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN INDIA. NO PASSENGER...

