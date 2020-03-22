Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Young people still out and about as shutdown looms for cafes, restaurants

Young people still out and about as shutdown looms for cafes, restaurants

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The hospitality industry is lobbying the Andrews government to consider it an essential service as it seeks to stave off major job losses amid a statewide coronavirus shutdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

melytarp

melyta rizky RT @muftimenk: There are still people who aren’t taking this #coronavirus outbreak seriously. Remember, it’s not just about you. Spare a th… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.