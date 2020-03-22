Young people still out and about as shutdown looms for cafes, restaurants Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The hospitality industry is lobbying the Andrews government to consider it an essential service as it seeks to stave off major job losses amid a statewide coronavirus shutdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this melyta rizky RT @muftimenk: There are still people who aren’t taking this #coronavirus outbreak seriously. Remember, it’s not just about you. Spare a th… 6 seconds ago