Indian railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31 - ANI

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger train services until March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported on Sunday. https://bit.ly/2UnQEQS
News video: Coronavirus: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31st | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31st | Oneindia News 01:29

 INDIAN RAILWAYS CANCELS ALL PASSENGER TRAINS TILL MARCH 31st

