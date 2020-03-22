Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO's Ryan Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that there need to be public health measures to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this singhatulkr RT @Reuters: Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO's Ryan https://t.co/oLDUOuM65Y https://t.co/O3qEy9KFsu 11 seconds ago shabs RT @gmanews: Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert s… 30 seconds ago Markets Today RT @Reuters: Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus - WHO's Ryan https://t.co/S6U0d0a4RL https://t.co/U69kx5dGg3 36 seconds ago Syed Tallat Hussain RT @Reuters: Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO's Ryan https://t.co/v9VQTtFDtx https://t.co/AxRrYL4Rrq 41 seconds ago Ashish RT @ndtv: Lockdowns not enough to defeat #coronavirus, says WHO. https://t.co/zENMjUA0Lc https://t.co/nijeprkVtv 54 seconds ago Polash RT @omthanvi: "What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contac… 1 minute ago Gilbert MAHE RT @TimesEurope: Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO’s Ryan https://t.co/0kXxZ9RFYk 1 minute ago Rifat RT @haaretzcom: "What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their cont… 2 minutes ago