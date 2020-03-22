Global  

Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The United States' offer to help Iran in its fight against the new coronavirus pandemic is strange, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech on Sunday, describing U.S. leaders as "charlatans and liars".
