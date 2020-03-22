Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus

Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Pubs and clubs will be closed from midday on Monday after the national cabinet agreed to the drastic step in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: London becomes

Coronavirus: London becomes "ghost town" after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants 02:13

 The streets of London were deserted on Friday night after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, clubs and restaurants must close to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

koookieberry

bαbч mochı⁷ RT @smh: PM Scott Morrison has announced drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus. https://t.co/Db7sRlyGNp 55 seconds ago

_ZooStation

James Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus but schools and shopping centres to remain open https://t.co/6TRUC5tkQ3 12 minutes ago

shellfishpie

the odd one out RT @brisbanetimes: Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus https://t.co/mm0G7yBhdX 18 minutes ago

ClaireSteenD

Claire Steen RT @bencubby: Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus https://t.co/epzId0YLlg via @smh 21 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald PM Scott Morrison has announced drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus. https://t.co/Db7sRlyGNp 21 minutes ago

bencubby

Ben Cubby Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus https://t.co/epzId0YLlg via @smh 22 minutes ago

brisbanetimes

Brisbane Times Drastic bans on pubs and clubs in bid to stop coronavirus https://t.co/mm0G7yBhdX 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.