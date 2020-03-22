Janata Curfew: Smriti Irani asks participation for #TwitterAntakshari, Karan Johar joins in with wrong song

Smriti Irani started #TwitterAntakshari during janata curfew and it ended in a hilarious manner for Karan Johar

You Might Like

Tweets about this India.com @smritiirani Initiates 'Twitter Antakshari', Netizens Join in. Tap Here to Check Viral tweets. https://t.co/90q29me4oM 22 minutes ago DNA #JanataCurfew: #SmritiIrani asks participation for #TwitterAntakshari, #KaranJohar joins in with wrong song https://t.co/DcrhN1YnJI 25 minutes ago Mirza Asif Beg RT @news18dotcom: Did you take part in #TwitterAntakshri too? https://t.co/ouYU3IOqCw 1 hour ago News18.com Did you take part in #TwitterAntakshri too? https://t.co/ouYU3IOqCw 2 hours ago Pinkvilla #JanataCurfew: #SmritiIrani engages people in 'Twitter Antakshari' but #KaranJohar's song pick is a misfit- https://t.co/gRbDaj3ZEn 3 hours ago Bhumishi RT @latestly: #TwitterAntakshari Started by Smriti Irani as People Stay Indoors For Janata Curfew Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Here's How Net… 5 hours ago LatestLY #TwitterAntakshari Started by Smriti Irani as People Stay Indoors For Janata Curfew Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Here… https://t.co/YRJrbMCH4Y 5 hours ago