Plan to save that upcoming stimulus check? You might want to invest

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
What should you do if the government grants you a stimulus check? If you don't plan to spend or donate, you should consider investing it.
News video: Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill 01:03

 Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlined the proposal details in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. Congressional leaders are discussing the plan. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via CNBC Steven Mnuchin, Treasury...

