NAHB chairman talks coronavirus impact on homebuilding
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economic and housing market trends at the start of the year both favored U.S. homebuilders’ prospects for solid sales in 2020. Sales of new homes rose by the fastest pace in more than 12 years in January, and last month sales of existing homes hit an all-time high as steady hiring, […]
Larry talks with veteran campaign manager Susan Estrich and former White House spokesman Reed Dickens about the state of the Democratic party in this turbulent election cycle and its impact on Donald..