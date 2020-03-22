Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

You never know how, where and when a blessing will come. I had no idea that enlisting in the US Army would bring me a gift. When I joined up, I had one thing on my mind…MONEY. I enlisted because of the education bonus Uncle Sam was giving out. My dad wanted me to join to make me into a man and give me some direction in my life. I come from a military family so it was only natural that I would enlist. You Never Know Serving my country was never foremost in my mind but my time in the Army brought some of the most...


