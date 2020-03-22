First coronavirus cases confirmed in the Palestinian Gaza Strip

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the densely-populated Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday. Two Palestinians who had travelled from Pakistan and entered Gaza through Egypt had tested... The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the densely-populated Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday. Two Palestinians who had travelled from Pakistan and entered Gaza through Egypt had tested... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend