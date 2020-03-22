New York’s prisons record 38 coronavirus cases

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

At least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jails, including the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, the board that oversees them said on Saturday. In a letter to criminal justice leaders, the Board of Correction's interim chairwoman, Jacqueline Sherman, wrote that at least 58 other people were currently being monitored in contagious disease and quarantine units. "It is likely these people have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in...


