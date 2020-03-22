New York’s prisons record 38 coronavirus cases

Global  

Sunday, 22 March 2020
New York’s prisons record 38 coronavirus casesAt least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jails, including the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, the board that oversees them said on Saturday. In a letter to criminal justice leaders, the Board of Correction’s interim chairwoman, Jacqueline Sherman, wrote that at least 58 other people were currently being monitored in contagious disease and quarantine units. “It is likely these people have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in...
News video: Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases

Beijing hit by record imported coronavirus cases 01:11

 The Chinese capital saw a record number of coronavirus cases imported from abroad, data released on Thursday showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the capital to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases. Olivia Chan reports.

