Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's HRH titles officially taken away

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's HRH titles officially taken away

WorldNews Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's HRH titles officially taken awayPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially lost Their Royal Highness titles after they took an exit from the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped off the title on the Smart Works charity website for which the former actor was a patron. The website has removed all mention of the HRH title as Meghan is now...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times

This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times 00:53

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be thousands of miles away from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, but they are still showing their support during these trying times. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Royals_online

 RT @AnthoniaOrji: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Helpful Tips to Combat Loneliness Amid Social Distancing: Prince Harry and Meghan Ma… 34 seconds ago

Royals_online

 RT @indiaforums: #PrinceHarryAndMeghan share useful tips to combat amid social distancing! #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #MeghanandHarry #Harr… 1 minute ago

IsArchieOK

Where Is Archie? RT @WelshCelt: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share mental health message https://t.co/xPAOFDQ4af via @Femail @RoyalFamily Why don't these… 1 minute ago

Royals_online

 RT @dailytelegraph: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have formulated a heartfelt approach to deal with coronavirus on a psychological level.… 1 minute ago

sophocles14384

Soph Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - Completely in Love or Codependent? Body... https://t.co/1XD6j7GTZd via @YouTube 1 minute ago

PoshChav1984

A korean Legal Alien ☯️ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - Completely in Love or Codependent? Body... https://t.co/JgmuEvb7fo via @YouTube 1 minute ago

KBeauty82566251

KBeautyGB Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - Completely in Love or Codependent? Body... https://t.co/nysDAznTbq via @YouTube 1 minute ago

PatouArt

🙏🏽Patou in quarantine😷💪🏼 RT @raosnaps: Meghan Markle had major humanitarian accomplishments before meeting Prince Harry and has done remarkable work with One World… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.