Coronavirus: UK could enforce Italy-style lockdown if people fail to stay at home, minister suggests

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The government would consider an Italian-style lockdown if people fail to follow advice to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, a senior minister has said.... The government would consider an Italian-style lockdown if people fail to follow advice to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, a senior minister has said.... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Watch how Italians & Parisians are turning to music amid coronavirus lockdown 03:05 Italy is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. People have been ordered to stay at home to contain spreading of the virus. All Italian radio stations played national anthem and popular Italian songs on Friday morning. Italian quarantined listeners amplified music by putting loudspeakers at...