Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Virus Rebels From France to Florida Smirk at Lockdowns

Virus Rebels From France to Florida Smirk at Lockdowns

WorldNews Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Virus Rebels From France to Florida Smirk at LockdownsYoung German adults hold “corona parties” and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd beaches. Their defiance of lockdown mandates and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has prompted crackdowns by authorities on people trying to escape cabin fever brought on by virus restrictions. In some cases, the virus rebels resist — threatening police as officials express outrage over public gatherings that could spread the virus. “Some consider they’re little heroes when they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch how Italians & Parisians are turning to music amid coronavirus lockdown

Watch how Italians & Parisians are turning to music amid coronavirus lockdown 03:05

 Italy is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. People have been ordered to stay at home to contain spreading of the virus. All Italian radio stations played national anthem and popular Italian songs on Friday morning. Italian quarantined listeners amplified music by putting loudspeakers at...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

randomblacness

BlackStimuli RT @AP: In Germany, they hold “corona parties" and cough toward older people. From France to Florida to Australia, they crowd the beaches.… 24 seconds ago

chenette_anna

Anna Chenette RT @latimes: Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices https://t.co/Sg2ukOxNbb 1 minute ago

RexannaKeats

Rexanna Keats RT @CTVNews: Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices https://t.co/JihyahWxgh 1 minute ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @ABC: People from Europe to the U.S. are ignoring orders and recommendations to stay at home to help stop the coronavirus from spreading… 3 minutes ago

AfgFactChecks

🇦🇫Afghanistan Fact Checks🔎 In Germany, they hold “corona parties" and cough toward older people. From France to Florida to Australia, they cro… https://t.co/R1OZF6jhLo 4 minutes ago

notprettybitch

Bitchy Poppy Machine Threatening to spit on people and coughing at older people...😲 https://t.co/Zrmb7T2fy1 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.