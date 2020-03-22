Virus Rebels From France to Florida Smirk at Lockdowns
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Young German adults hold “corona parties” and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd beaches. Their defiance of lockdown mandates and scientific advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic has prompted crackdowns by authorities on people trying to escape cabin fever brought on by virus restrictions. In some cases, the virus rebels resist — threatening police as officials express outrage over public gatherings that could spread the virus. “Some consider they’re little heroes when they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe...
Italy is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. People have been ordered to stay at home to contain spreading of the virus. All Italian radio stations played national anthem and popular Italian songs on Friday morning. Italian quarantined listeners amplified music by putting loudspeakers at...
