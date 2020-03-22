North Korea praises Trump but warns on ties

Sunday, 22 March 2020 () In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects military exercise at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Yonhap US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties, state media reported Sunday citing Kim's powerful sister, but she warned their good personal relationship is not enough, as a hiatus in disarmament talks drags on. The statement by Kim Yo Jong came a day after the nuclear-armed North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest such action it has taken this year. "In the letter,...