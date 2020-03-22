Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > North Korea praises Trump but warns on ties

North Korea praises Trump but warns on ties

WorldNews Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
North Korea praises Trump but warns on tiesIn this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects military exercise at an undisclosed location in North Korea on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Yonhap US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties, state media reported Sunday citing Kim's powerful sister, but she warned their good personal relationship is not enough, as a hiatus in disarmament talks drags on. The statement by Kim Yo Jong came a day after the nuclear-armed North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday, the latest such action it has taken this year. "In the letter,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: North Korea suspected missile test slammed as 'very inappropriate'

North Korea suspected missile test slammed as 'very inappropriate' 00:35

 North Korea suspected missile test slammed as 'very inappropriate'

You Might Like


Tweets about this

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Responding to a recent letter, North Korea praises Trump but warns on ties https://t.co/6sY9EGe3T8 7 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA North Korea praises Trump for coronavirus outreach - https://t.co/zPoLNByrV7 - @washtimes 41 minutes ago

rgividen

rgividen RT @WashTimes: North Korea praises Trump for coronavirus outreach https://t.co/z7NGgHvxoT https://t.co/5SWpZIRIrA 42 minutes ago

vernonradway

vernon radway North Korea praises Trump for coronavirus outreach https://t.co/8xBPTm4AGt via @washtimes wow 43 minutes ago

travelingman291

Ronnie Dunn North Korea praises Trump for coronavirus outreach - https://t.co/o5379QODxF - @washtimes 52 minutes ago

TideFanJoe

Joes Opinion in 🇺🇸 TRUMP COUNTRY 🇺🇸 North Korea praises Trump for coronavirus outreach - https://t.co/eg42rCY67X - @washtimes #MAGA #KAG 1 hour ago

MCCOYBOY1955

JOHN MCCOY RT @drudgefeed: NKorea praises Trump for coronavirus outreach... https://t.co/ddiyWOCChP 1 hour ago

iamvinjain

@Iamvin #BREAKING CNN Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter offering to help North Korea fighting #COVIDー19 ,praises Kim Jong Un… https://t.co/PqgIQ4V9yw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.