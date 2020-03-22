Global  

Calls, no hugs: UK moms spend Mother’s Day far from family

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Sunday is Mother’s Day in Britain and the government has a stark message for millions of citizens: Visiting your mom could kill her. In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Britons to forego the day’s traditional family visits, parties and Sunday lunches since authorities could not “disguise or […]
