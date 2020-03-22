Africa gets emergency medical supplies from China’s Jack Ma

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Africa has received a much-needed coronavirus care package from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma. A cargo flight containing more than 6 million medical items arrived Sunday in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. The supplies from Ma, the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, will be distributed to African countries in need of […]
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Medical Supplies From China Are Still Facing U.S. Tariffs

Medical Supplies From China Are Still Facing U.S. Tariffs 01:02

 During the trade war with China, the U.S. slapped tariffs on around $4.4 billion worth of medical equipment.

