A note to subscribers who didn’t receive their Sunday newspaper

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Dear subscriber,   Due to production problems at our printing plant and staffing challenges due to coronavirus-related restrictions we were unable to distribute The Seattle Times Sunday newspaper to most of our customers. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Our Print Replica, an exact digital copy of the Sunday newspaper is available at this link […]
