Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

PATNA, India (AP) — Seventeen policemen were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by Maoist rebels in eastern India, police said Sunday. The attack took place Saturday afternoon near Elmaguda village in Sukma district, 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) south of Patna, the state capital of Bihar, said Shalbh Sinha, superintendent of police in […] 👓 View full article