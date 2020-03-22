Global  

Rand Paul is first senator to report positive test for virus

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive. He said in a tweet Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine. Paul, a doctor, said he has not had […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:48

 Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

