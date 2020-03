LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks announced Sunday amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic . Consultation with Japanese public authorities and global sports officials will deal with “scenario planning” for the July 24-Aug. 9 games, the International Olympic […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources International Olympic Committee considering postponing Tokyo 2020



The International Olympic Committee is considering a postponement of the Tokyo 2020 games. The committee has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 6 hours ago Polish Olympic runner trains in his living room due to coronavirus outbreak



Polish middle-distance runner Adam Kszczot is training for the Olympics in his living room amidst coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources IOC considering postponing Olympics due to coronavirus concerns The IOC will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials.

Newsday 8 hours ago



IOC sets Tokyo Olympics decision deadline The International Olympic Committee is considering a postponement of Tokyo 2020, and has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision.

BBC News 7 hours ago





Tweets about this