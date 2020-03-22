Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant

Global  

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant. The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring. In 2018, Miles and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle on a New York street that killed Abigail […]
