Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Plácido Domingo Says He Has the Coronavirus

Plácido Domingo Says He Has the Coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Opera star Plácido Domingo disclosed Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Domingo, 79, who was in Mexico, shared the news in a post on Facebook. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for Covid-19, the Coronavirus,” he wrote. He said that he and his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help

Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered and where you can go for help 02:07

 We know you have questions about the novel coronavirus. A lot of them. We still have questions ourselves, but we're working to find the answers about how to stay safe from COVID-19 and where to go for more resources.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

heathnews_news

Health News Plácido Domingo Says He Has the Coronavirus: “I beg everyone to be extremely careful,” the opera singer said in a F… https://t.co/byTv3AWTov 11 seconds ago

BobbyPruitt11

Bobby Pruitt RT @AP: Plácido Domingo says he is infected with coronavirus. The 79-year-old Spanish tenor says in a Facebook post that he and his family… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.