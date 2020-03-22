Plácido Domingo Says He Has the Coronavirus

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Opera star Plácido Domingo disclosed Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Domingo, 79, who was in Mexico, shared the news in a post on Facebook. “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for Covid-19, the Coronavirus,” he wrote. He said that he and his […] 👓 View full article



