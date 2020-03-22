Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely says ventilators coming ‘fast’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely says ventilators coming ‘fast’

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump is falsely claiming that automakers including GM, Ford and Tesla are pitching in to manufacture medical ventilators “fast” to help fill an acute U.S. shortage of the medical equipment for coronavirus patients. Ford and GM have yet to start, and it would take them months, if not longer, to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘This is Insane’: Trump’s Stunning Claim That Gov. Cuomo is Exaggerating New York’s Need for Ventilators Ignites a Fury

President Donald Trump ignited a fury on social media Thursday night with his assertion that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is exaggerating his state's need for...
Mediaite

What Gateway Pundit (and Trump) Got ‘Wrong’ About NY Gov Andrew Cuomo and Ventilators

What Gateway Pundit (and Trump) Got ‘Wrong’ About NY Gov Andrew Cuomo and VentilatorsAfter President Donald Trump referenced a Gateway Pundit article that claimed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo refused to buy new ventilators several years ago, the...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.