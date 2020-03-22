Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > LIVE Coronavirus Victoria updates: Olympics delay considered as Italy death toll passes 5000

LIVE Coronavirus Victoria updates: Olympics delay considered as Italy death toll passes 5000

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Olympics organisers acknowledge the event may not happen in Tokyo in July, Emirates has grounded most of its fleet but Australia is exempt, while the death toll in Europe continues to climb.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FatherBob

FatherBob RT @theage: LIVE: Victorian and NSW governments pushing for lockdowns of non-essential activities, including restaurants, bars and schools… 14 minutes ago

ironyiet

DanlehrerAnna RT @ricklevy67: Experts and Economists say that to deal with the #CoronavirusPandemic the government will need to release a stimulus of 30%… 30 minutes ago

martsle40gig

Grand Duke Marts RT @callapilla: Here's @murpharoo on what NSW and Vic will be pushing for. https://t.co/KzowwJwFBT https://t.co/NZfVYHPdAU 32 minutes ago

Mush41439422

Mush RT @theage: The bottle shop bedlam has begun. Live updates here: https://t.co/wmBU0EgE0x https://t.co/LKN5LBdeLN 1 hour ago

Ozzgal1

Ozzgal😊 Morrison announces pubs, clubs and cinemas to close, schools stay open in stage one measures – as it happened | Cor… https://t.co/iUwVRvdvUD 1 hour ago

HeinNo1

Heinrich Von Brandis RT @9NewsSyd: New South Wales and Victoria have taken the lead in closing all non-essential services in the next 48 hours, as Western Austr… 3 hours ago

Chelsea1902

John cooper RT @bencubby: NSW and Victoria pushing for total #coronavirus lockdowns. National cabinet to discuss tonight. Live coverage: https://t.co/c… 3 hours ago

jakedisaur

Disaur RT @theage: 'Stage one' closures, which include pubs, cinemas and churches, to remain in place for at least six months, starting tomorrow a… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.