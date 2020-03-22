Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus, top WHO expert says Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

A WHO expert has warned that lockdowns alone will not stop the coronavirus without efforts being made to locate and treat all those who are infected. 👓 View full article

