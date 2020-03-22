Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
SOAVE, Italy (AP) — In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on dog-walking. Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council, said Sunday that with the new […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jujuvieira

Juliana Vieira RT @CP24: Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/X3zMXc3bkL https://t.co/nmpaql0MB8 12 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/Rz8WSTaNqt 15 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/pugFIDW2Wf 20 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Italy's Restrictions Grow More Specific in Bid to Slow Virus - https://t.co/IqJ3jVskRp 22 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/5aXraVnscf 23 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/d7xDZWlPFK 26 minutes ago

ellenerich

Ellen Erichson "Italy's Restrictions Grow More Specific in Bid to Slow Virus" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/LAtPfYvsL6 33 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/WBy8nU0mp5 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.