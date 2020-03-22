Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on dog-walking. Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council, said Sunday that with the new […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Juliana Vieira RT @CP24: Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/X3zMXc3bkL https://t.co/nmpaql0MB8 12 minutes ago WOWK 13 News Italy’s restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/Rz8WSTaNqt 15 minutes ago ZAQS World News Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/pugFIDW2Wf 20 minutes ago greeen Italy's Restrictions Grow More Specific in Bid to Slow Virus - https://t.co/IqJ3jVskRp 22 minutes ago Devdiscourse Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/5aXraVnscf 23 minutes ago ClickOnDetroit Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/d7xDZWlPFK 26 minutes ago Ellen Erichson "Italy's Restrictions Grow More Specific in Bid to Slow Virus" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/LAtPfYvsL6 33 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus https://t.co/WBy8nU0mp5 36 minutes ago