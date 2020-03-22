Global  

Premier asks parents to keep children home but schools remain open

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked parents to keep their children at home. Schools will remain open for any family that have no option but to send their children to school.
