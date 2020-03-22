Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WA coronavirus LIVE: Pubs, gyms, restaurants close for six months as WA borders slam shut

WA coronavirus LIVE: Pubs, gyms, restaurants close for six months as WA borders slam shut

The Age Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
"We are at war", Premier Mark McGowan said at a sombre press conference on Sunday, in which he announced a clamp-down on all WA borders just hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes, gyms and places of worship will close from noon Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: London becomes

Coronavirus: London becomes "ghost town" after Boris closes pubs, clubs and restaurants 02:13

 The streets of London were deserted on Friday night after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, clubs and restaurants must close to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nrs3079

Nigel Seymour Coronavirus live: Pubs, gyms and restaurants close as Surrey deaths rise to 6 - Surrey Live: Coronavirus live: Pubs… https://t.co/cfBW0R89rM 20 hours ago

GazmanRocks

💧🌈 Gary Rockliff♿☮️ The UK UK coronavirus: restaurants, pubs and gyms to close; government to pay 80% of wages of those not working –… https://t.co/3s01sZp6oR 21 hours ago

benavu54

Raziel רזיאל NRL suspends season, pubs, restaurants and gyms closed across Australia, myGov crashes: As it happened - ABC News (… https://t.co/qteNheAY2P 1 day ago

Elia_Santoro

Elia Santoro 💙 “The system could not handle the demand” MyGov not a cyber attack. Part that gets me is: “Mr Robert told 2GB radio… https://t.co/oEBUWYy3Am 1 day ago

Jimbob835

Jimbob83 RT @smh: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed Parliament and warned “2020 will be the toughest year of our lives” Follow the latest… 1 day ago

advay_ankur

Ankur Agarwal RT @Sophia_Phan: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed Parliament and warned “2020 will be the toughest year of our lives”. He says A… 2 days ago

riffraff0001

💧Chief Wiggum #TheResistance 🌊🌊 Coronavirus live updates: NRL suspends season; Queensland shuts borders; pubs, gyms, cinemas close across Australia https://t.co/XWnKqktn1K 2 days ago

jenniferinidaho

Jennifer in Idaho RT @reviewingstand: We come from a land down under Coronavirus updates LIVE: Scott Morrison shuts down pubs, gyms and restaurants for six m… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.