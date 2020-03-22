Global  

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020
Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns.
News video: One In Three Americans Are Staying Home, By Law

One In Three Americans Are Staying Home, By Law 00:36

 Ohio and Louisiana are the latest states to enact broad lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

