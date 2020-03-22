Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio, Louisiana and Delaware became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Albert-Jean Mougin RT @BrownieJohnston: Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to... https://t.co/eu8IjsEBnq 30 seconds ago 𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 #Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home https://t.co/l5e1SwPJ9z 14 minutes ago Emad Rassmy Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home https://t.co/HjN0BdxD8Z 41 minutes ago Dan Wallis Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home https://t.co/JWpk4PntLw 1 hour ago Anakin Wu RT @ReutersChina: Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home https://t.co/0lSuXLlzpZ 1 hour ago Leroy Arao RT @ReutersUS: Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home https://t.co/uahnI0RbQ6 https://t.co/nQtPyahtYU 1 hour ago Reuters China Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home https://t.co/0lSuXLlzpZ 1 hour ago Dmitri Spudneck "Greatest crisis since the great depression"! WOW! That would include, let's see...WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, 197… https://t.co/YGgB9e00wg 1 hour ago