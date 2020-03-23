Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

The Age Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get started due to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled [Video]

Lewis Hamilton hits the surf Down Under after Australian Grand Prix cancelled

Lewis Hamilton goes surfing Down Under after the Australian Grand Prix is canned due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published
Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled [Video]

Fans angry as Australian Grand Prix pulled

The Formula One season has been thrown into doubt with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus. Fans had already waited at the gates of Albert Park in Melbourne early on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix canceled due to coronavirus

Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix will not take place this year, organizers the Automobile Club de Monaco said on Thursday after the sport had announced a...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentBelfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | Coronavirus pandemic puts brakes on Vietnam's F1 Grand Prix

Organisers of Vietnam's first Formula 1 Grand Prix have announced the postponement of the racing event scheduled in April.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement https://t.co/pbwfzkfRDU 32 minutes ago

hollk1987k

Katherine RT @theagesport: Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get starte… 37 minutes ago

theagesport

The Age Sport Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to get… https://t.co/ew77dLwQXq 42 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #Azerbaijan Grand #Prix set to be the latest F1 race to be postponed as #coronavirus crisis escalates https://t.co/8gnNzBUP4M 3 hours ago

Iggy

Iggy RT @JapanToday: Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement: Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the… 4 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/fgRwWJxXNG 4 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement https://t.co/pKbb3H3gGH ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/EgLzmmYVDH 4 hours ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement: Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to be… https://t.co/9EdFT3yUYY 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.