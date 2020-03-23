Rand Paul Tests Positive for Covid-19, Fueling Anxiety in the Capitol
Monday, 23 March 2020 () The Kentucky Republican is the first senator to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He went about his routine for days after being tested, potentially exposing many colleagues.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of congressmen. Some of those lawmakers include Sens. Rick Scott, Ted Cruz and Kindsey Graham, among others. According to Business Insider, offices on Capitol Hill were closed and several congressional staffers were sent...
