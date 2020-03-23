Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rand Paul Tests Positive for Covid-19, Fueling Anxiety in the Capitol

Rand Paul Tests Positive for Covid-19, Fueling Anxiety in the Capitol

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Kentucky Republican is the first senator to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He went about his routine for days after being tested, potentially exposing many colleagues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:32

 Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of congressmen. Some of those lawmakers include Sens. Rick Scott, Ted Cruz and Kindsey Graham, among others. According to Business Insider, offices on Capitol Hill were closed and several congressional staffers were sent...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newinformers

Football Spotlight Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After His Father Dismissed Panic Over the Disease as a Hoax https://t.co/MJTjMhD2Cp 16 seconds ago

BrianUkulele

Brian Wernham 💦🧤 wash your hands Senator Rand Paul tests positive after ignoring social distancing rules. Visited gym and conference dinner even th… https://t.co/zKRpIsT2Ob 40 seconds ago

pasadenamama

pasadenamama RT @people: Senator Rand Paul, Who Delayed Then Voted Against Pandemic Aid, Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/OjmUodHFo0 50 seconds ago

deenie7940

Deenie Mitt Romney To Self-Quarantine After Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus | The Daily Caller https://t.co/xZMn0DiJFC 1 minute ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 #Coronavirus updates: Angela Merkel quarantined, Rand Paul tests positive, Ohio on lockdown #COVID19 https://t.co/NGLtwpxmEI 1 minute ago

danhaddock3

dan haddock RT @pjstar: Stimulus, $1,200 checks hit snag; Sen. Rand Paul tests positive -- coronavirus updates https://t.co/qRC5goCpcR 2 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: As Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus, lawmakers' calls for remote voting grow louder https://t.co/EEkdvXM9Fh https://… 2 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines #COVID19 #USA https://t.co/uanh7lZoKH 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.