Cruise ship with more than 250 suspected COVID-19 patients steams for Fremantle Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A cruise ship with 269 passengers reporting respiratory illnesses suspected to be COVID-19 has issued a mayday and is steaming for Fremantle. 👓 View full article

