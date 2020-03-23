Global  

Team Canada won't send athletes to Tokyo if Olympics are held this summer

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement Sunday night that it will not send a delegation to the Tokyo Games unless they are postponed.
News video: Team Canada says they will not participate in 2020 Olympic Games

Team Canada says they will not participate in 2020 Olympic Games 00:45

 Team Canada announces they will not take part in 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo due to coronavirus

