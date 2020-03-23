Coronavirus latest: Canada pulls out of 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Global  

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Canada says it won't be sending its athletes to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The German chancellor is isolating after meeting an infected doctor. Follow DW for the latest.
News video: Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed 02:13

 People in Tokyo are divided as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases/

