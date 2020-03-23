Global  

Australian athletes told to prepare for 12-month delay of Tokyo Olympics

Monday, 23 March 2020
The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.
News video: IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete

IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete 00:45

 The International Olympic Committee needs to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics now according to the competitor-led movement Global Athlete.

