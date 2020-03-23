Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Consider postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics if not held in its 'complete form': Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Consider postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics if not held in its 'complete form': Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

DNA Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Amid the outbreak of coronavirus and to safeguard the health of all involved, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that they will step up its scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan To Reopen Schools For New Academic Year In April

Japan To Reopen Schools For New Academic Year In April 00:51

 Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo ordered the country's education ministry to come up with a plan for schools to start welcoming students.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

amecolmenares

America Colmenares RT @business: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe says Tokyo must consider postponing the Olympics if safety can’t be guaranteed https://t.co/fwyWpLijWY… 6 minutes ago

BaduguTelugu

తెలుగు లెస్స 🇮🇳 RT @dna: Consider postponing #Tokyo2020Olympics if not held in its 'complete form': Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe https://t.co/l7e5WS… 9 minutes ago

DPostSports

Denver Post Sports The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handlin… https://t.co/O8iQO0Oz1d 11 minutes ago

artofuprising

RLK RT @NewsHour: The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the c… 15 minutes ago

cindyceemerson

Cindy RT @StribSports: UPDATED: IOC will consider postponing Tokyo Olympics; Canada will not participate if Games go on: https://t.co/mwaPluFmcq 15 minutes ago

dna

DNA Consider postponing #Tokyo2020Olympics if not held in its 'complete form': Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe https://t.co/l7e5WS9owI 17 minutes ago

filthy_robb

r o b . Consider postponing the Tokyo olympics !? Fuck that you better postpone that***y’all pushed back MLB and NBA***you mean consider ! 18 minutes ago

grnaidz

Renee Koszis RT @ken03ikx: #japan #olympics #オリンピック #五輪 PM Abe will consider postponing Tokyo 2020 games if the games aren't held in complete form. http… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.