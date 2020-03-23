Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state will close its borders to limit the spread of coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🍌Dirty Leftie Lunatic 😜🍍 RT @SBSNews: #BREAKING: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the state will close its borders to limit the spread of coro… 6 minutes ago Angel 🕇 🐰🥕❣🐇🐣 RT @jwwr: Why are journos reporting 14-day quarantines on interstate travellers as "closed borders". This is *not* a border closure. People… 29 minutes ago David Griffiths Queensland becomes latest state to close borders amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/YJcvd6fPSU via @SBSNews 46 minutes ago