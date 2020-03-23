Global  

Canada pulls out of 2020 Games as pressure mounts on Tokyo

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Sunday that Team Canada will not participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020 due to concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus.
