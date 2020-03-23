Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown

Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown

Hindu Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nightingalern

🇮🇱🇺🇸nightingalern 🇺🇸🇮🇱⭐⭐⭐ Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown | News | https://t.co/pXuwRuDToU https://t.co/5rpV78814r 36 minutes ago

HannahHarperUS

Hannah Harper Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown - https://t.co/jZgHcsQTy0 on @ap 39 minutes ago

hufengdie

QQ RT @ABC: A powerful earthquake shook Croatia and its capital as the country grappled with the novel coronavirus outbreak during a partial l… 2 hours ago

foxillinois

FOX Illinois SO SAD: The earthquake, measuring at 5.3, is said to be the largest in the area in 140 years. https://t.co/Va2tVEmwZs 3 hours ago

sunstaronline

SunStar Philippines A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage including… https://t.co/OLtlEMkO5L 5 hours ago

ErdcHudson

HudsonERDC Croatia Quake Injures 17 Amid Partial Coronavirus Lockdown https://t.co/tDGa9AuJa6 5 hours ago

auliarahmanl

Aulia Rahman Croatia Quake Injures 17 Amid Partial Coronavirus Lockdown https://t.co/bAG58AWLSw 6 hours ago

kassarabbas

abbas kassar Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/BvJa6yzPZo 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.