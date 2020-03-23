For our readers in Mumbai Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dear readers,We regret to inform you that the physical newspaper will not be available in Mumbai today due to the lockdown to curb the COVID-19 outbre 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sanjay Jog RT @fpjindia: Dear readers, we are sorry if you are missing The Free Press Journal in Mumbai. The health of our distributors is of paramoun… 22 minutes ago Suresh Menon RT @SachinKalbag: By default, the https://t.co/6LlDs1R4iU link takes you to the Delhi edition. Use the drop-down menu (Pic 1) to choose the… 31 minutes ago Free Press Journal Dear readers, we are sorry if you are missing The Free Press Journal in Mumbai. The health of our distributors is o… https://t.co/YfLXnqy1qf 34 minutes ago Akash Sunil RT @THMumbai: Dear readers, in light of the restrictions implemented in Mumbai to curb the outbreak of #coronavirus, we regret to inform yo… 44 minutes ago Sachin Kalbag By default, the https://t.co/6LlDs1R4iU link takes you to the Delhi edition. Use the drop-down menu (Pic 1) to choo… https://t.co/RlQ4THBoQh 1 hour ago