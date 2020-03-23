Global  

Huge queues at Centrelink offices after website crashes

Brisbane Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Long lines have formed outside Centrelink offices after MyGov crashed when hit with a cyber attack on Monday morning, coupled with extreme demand.
