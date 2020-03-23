Walmart ups minimum wage in e-commerce warehouses by $2 as orders surge on virus worries Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Walmart Inc said on Monday it has temporarily raised entry wages for workers in its e-commerce warehouses by $2, following similar moves by rivals, as it attempts to manage a shopping surge brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

